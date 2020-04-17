CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. Stephens began coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,110 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 273,280 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CryoPort by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,348,908 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after buying an additional 396,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $655.02 million, a P/E ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CryoPort has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

