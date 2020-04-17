Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $755,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,213,000 after purchasing an additional 210,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,528,000 after purchasing an additional 140,524 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,995,000 after purchasing an additional 441,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $583,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.53.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $1,226,702.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,029,275.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

