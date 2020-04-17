Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 147.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

IVE opened at $102.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $755,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive
Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares TIPS Bond ETF Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.
iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Stock Position Increased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.
12,416 Shares in Morgan Stanley Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.
Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Total SA


