Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 147.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

IVE opened at $102.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8217 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

