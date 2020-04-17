iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,358,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 156,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 36,683 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,835,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 79.6% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $121.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

