iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Position Increased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.37.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.