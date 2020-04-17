12,416 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

