Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,000. Total comprises approximately 5.5% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Total by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Total by 1,154.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in Total during the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $32.25 on Friday. Total SA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,721,644 shares of company stock valued at $14,386,807 and have sold 1,769,213 shares valued at $15,225,098.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

