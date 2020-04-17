Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 400 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $109.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average is $136.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $136.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

