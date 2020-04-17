Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Microchip Technology by 40.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Microchip Technology by 60.8% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 424,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.12.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.