Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 108.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.66.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

