Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after buying an additional 1,105,269 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,830,000 after buying an additional 118,787 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,750,000 after buying an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,573,000 after buying an additional 133,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $99.93 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.21.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

