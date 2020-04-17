Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Buys 135 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after buying an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after buying an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,896,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after buying an additional 306,997 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $213.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

