Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $460,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,225.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,820.62.

BKNG stock opened at $1,407.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,422.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,832.98.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 59.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

