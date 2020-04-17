Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 28,093 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,093 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Corning by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in Corning by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

NYSE GLW opened at $19.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

