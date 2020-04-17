Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,660 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 92,477 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,534 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

EXK stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 39.50% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

