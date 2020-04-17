Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,174 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Foot Locker accounts for about 0.8% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Foot Locker worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 680.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,697,000 after buying an additional 1,603,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 630.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after buying an additional 645,656 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $48,534,000 after buying an additional 543,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 587,579 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 516,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FL opened at $21.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

FL has been the topic of several research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

