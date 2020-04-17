Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission makes up 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

