Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Shares in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,532 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. Best Buy makes up about 0.9% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $631,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $34,304.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,593.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

