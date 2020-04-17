BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner accounts for approximately 0.9% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BWA opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

