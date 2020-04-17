Empowered Funds LLC Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,445 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 0.9% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock worth $519,561,000 after acquiring an additional 258,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $278,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after acquiring an additional 234,583 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after acquiring an additional 427,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,770,000 after acquiring an additional 319,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $30.68 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 573.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 16.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

