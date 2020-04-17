Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,892,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000.

TDOC opened at $174.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.82 and a 200-day moving average of $99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.27 and a beta of 0.48. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $176.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.26.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

