Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group comprises about 0.9% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $73.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.