CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,370,000 after buying an additional 213,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $161.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.70. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

