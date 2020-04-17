Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.