Empirical Finance LLC Purchases Shares of 69,595 Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COG. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COG opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of -0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

