Empowered Funds LLC Sells 144,732 Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,732 shares during the period. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $31.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0444 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th.

