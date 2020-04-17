Empirical Finance LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,107 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 32.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $98.55 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Bank of America cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.77.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.