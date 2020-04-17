Empirical Finance LLC Sells 40,746 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 38.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 40,746 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $269,825,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $205,500,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in HP by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,013,377 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in HP by 762.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,822,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $15.24 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. HP’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.81.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

