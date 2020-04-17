17,331 Shares in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.11.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $133.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.12.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.