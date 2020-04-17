Empirical Finance LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,441 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 836.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush raised D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

