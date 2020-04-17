Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,482.74.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,257.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,201.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,313.81. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

