Elite Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,153 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Altria Group comprises 0.8% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

