Country Club Trust Company n.a. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,462,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $222.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.91. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $175.25 and a 52-week high of $261.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

