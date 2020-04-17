Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $160,969,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after purchasing an additional 219,312 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,735,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,555,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $179.58 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $211.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5028 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

