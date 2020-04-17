Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $428,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,872 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Target by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Target by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $109.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc.
Empirical Finance LLC Purchases Shares of 69,595 Cabot Oil & Gas Co.
Empowered Funds LLC Sells 144,732 Shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF
Empirical Finance LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc.
Empirical Finance LLC Sells 40,746 Shares of HP Inc.
17,331 Shares in Ralph Lauren Corp Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC
