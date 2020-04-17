Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $428,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,872 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Target by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Target by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $109.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average of $113.49. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.