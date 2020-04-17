Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 45 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,105 shares of company stock valued at $59,473,774 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.18.

BlackRock stock opened at $458.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.93 by ($0.33). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

