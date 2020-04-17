Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 20.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,411,603,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $277,166,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after purchasing an additional 487,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $328.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $342.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.