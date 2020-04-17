Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,088 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Novartis by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its position in Novartis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVS opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.33. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

