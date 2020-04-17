Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $581,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $92.44 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $110.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

