Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

DE stock opened at $129.95 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.52 and a 200 day moving average of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

