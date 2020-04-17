Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,563.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,117 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 115,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 64.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 180.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 25,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $377.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.25.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

