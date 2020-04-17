Alpha Windward LLC Buys Shares of 10,560 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,661,000 after acquiring an additional 143,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $21.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

Shares of HP opened at $16.07 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -69.87 and a beta of 2.08.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.67%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 162.29%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

