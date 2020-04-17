Arden Trust Co Buys 575 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $237.48 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.27.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,907,049. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

