10,380 Shares in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Purchased by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of AIR opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.79. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.29 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. AAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.