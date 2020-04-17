Alpha Windward LLC Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

