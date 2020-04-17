City Holding Co. Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 380.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,518,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,910,000 after purchasing an additional 255,447 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,697,000 after buying an additional 248,488 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,236,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,657,000.

Shares of VO opened at $141.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

