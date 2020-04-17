iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,585,000 after purchasing an additional 169,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $188.47 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $145.46 and a twelve month high of $248.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

