City Holding Co. Reduces Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINF. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.43.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $82.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

