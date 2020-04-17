City Holding Co. Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Republic Services by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

Shares of RSG opened at $77.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,834 shares of company stock worth $3,456,669. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

