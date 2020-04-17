Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,328,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Garmin by 6,089.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,606,000 after buying an additional 1,185,997 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,391,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Garmin by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,689,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,782,000 after purchasing an additional 452,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Garmin by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “above average” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $78.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

In other Garmin news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

